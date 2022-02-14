BlackPink’s Lisa turns alluring for branded perfume collaboration: ‘Stunning!’

BlackPink’s Lisa has left fans breathless with her sensual and alluring collaboration with the Haute Parfumeire Celine.

The famed girl group singer adorned a stunning and bejewelled gown for the collaboration and had Pale Blue Eyes by The Velvet Underground playing in the background.



Lisa, real name Lalisa Manobal, became a brand ambassador for the brand back in December of 2020 and her debut included a runway debut that was held in France.

The entire video highlighting the singer’s captivating presence has been shot as black-and-white and showcases her in her signature short bob, with bangs and multiple wardrobe changes and mesmerizing camera angles.

Check it out below:







