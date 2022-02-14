Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie enjoy Super Bowl without Meghan Markle

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his first cousin Princess Eugenie enjoyed the Super Bowl without Meghan Markle on Sunday.



Prince Harry and Eugenie were snapped at the Los Angeles Crypto stadium as the Duke attended his first Super Bowl.

Princess Eugenie and the Duke enjoyed VIP seating at the stadium.

Both the royals can be seen sporting masks.

The NFL itself announced the presence of Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the stadium.

It shared the photos of the royals and said, “Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI.”

Eugenie, who is very close to Prince Harry, flew to California from her home in Windsor, where she lives with husband Jack Brooksbank and their son, August.

The couple recently celebrated the first birthday of their son.