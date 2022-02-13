Channing Tatum was forced to ‘throw chair’ across room after Marvel project failed

Channing Tatum and his producing partner Reid Carolin spent years developing a Marvel project that ultimately never happened, reported The Associated Press.
Their Gambit, to be adjacent to the X-Men film, was among the highest profile casualties of 20th Century Fox’s acquisition by the Walt Disney Co.
“When Gambit was falling apart, I remember Chan throwing a chair across the room,” says Carolin. “We were looking at it each other like: I can’t believe we put two years into that.”
The loss of Gambit still clearly stings. “I mean, the amount of time, the amount of sweat and tears,” Tatum says, shaking his head. They had pre-visualized large action sequences, shot scenes and designed the film’s entire world, says Carolin.
“We won’t know what it could have been unless Marvel calls up and says, ‘Hey, would you be interested in revisiting this?’” Tatum says.
Kourtney Kardashian shared snaps of gorgeous Valentine's Day decoration
Brad Pitt is being called out for selling defective homes to victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2006
Princess Margaret’s lover Roddy Llewellyn visited her grave on her death anniversary on Wednesday
Pooja Hegde lays the table for her mother’s 60th birthday in Maldives
Kanye West is refusing to dial down his anger over Kid Cudi’s friendship with Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson
Prince Harry was taken back by Queen's Camilla announcement