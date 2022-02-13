Kanye West declares ‘Civil War’ with Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi with memes

Kanye West is refusing to dial down his anger over Kid Cudi’s friendship with Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson

Kanye West is refusing to dial down his anger over Kid Cudi’s friendship with estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson, with numerous call out posts and memes on Instagram against the three.

West closed off Saturday with an edited image from Captain America: Civil War on Instagram, showing him, Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Future on one side, and Davidson, Kardashian, Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift on the other side.

He captioned the image, "THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE," referring to Pete as 'Skete'.

He then posted another meme saying ‘Who Will Win?’ showing Drake and Future on one side, and Cudi and Davidson on the other. He captioned it, “OK LAST ONE FOR TONIGHT MAYBE.”

The posts come after the Donda rapper, who begged God on Instagram to bring his family with Kardashian back together last week, announced on Instagram on Saturday that he is cutting out Cudi from his upcoming album Donda 2 due to his friendship with ‘you know who’.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda 2 because he’s friends with you know who,” West had written in a since-deleted Instagram post.

In response, Cudi had commented, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on your album you f***in dinosaur,” and then tweeted, “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend.”

West then hit back at Cudi for allegedly ‘backstabbing’ him, sharing a 2019 photo of himself and Cudi with Davidson, who he crossed out and wrote, “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”



