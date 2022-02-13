Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner spotted out with daughter Willa in family weekend outing

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stepped out for lunch over the weekend with their one-year-old daughter Willa

According to The Daily Mail, the couple and their one-year-old daughter settled at the All Time restaurant in Los Angeles for lunch, and later met up with friends at the same spot.

In pictures obtained by the publication, the family of three seemed to be enjoying themselves as Jonas and Turner were seen munching on some sumptuous food and drinks and chatting up a storm before heading home.

Photos of their daughter Willa were blurred out to respect the couple’s wish to keep her identity hidden.

Jonas, seen in brown denim and a casual white t-shirt, and Turner, in a teal-coloured dress, came prepared with a bag full of Willa’s needs to make sure their little one was well taken care of on the outing.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in 2019 in the South of France and welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in 2020.