BLACKPINK's Rosé receives heartiest birthday wish from Beyoncé

BLACKPINK singer Rosé, real name Roseanne Park, turned 25 on February 11 and Blinks – group’s official fandom, can’t stop pouring love over her.
As the On the Ground song-maker turned a year older, the K-pop idol was showered with heartiest wishes from millions of fans and celebrities including Beyoncé, Coldplay and Talia Ryder.
The Halo singer extended the warm wish through her website as she uploaded a birthday card, featuring an adorable photo of birthday girl’s childhood. The message read, “Happy Birthday Rosé.”
The quartet’s member holds massive following worldwide and is well-known personality in fashion world. Being a brand ambassador of Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co., Rosé also received lovely birthday notes from the world-famous brands.
Her band mate, Jennie, also send her a gorgeous flower bouquet to make her day even more special.
