Tom Holland talks about failed 'Peaky Blinders' audition

Tom Holland spills he once sat down to give audition for Peaky Blinders.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home star told LADbible that he didn't get a part in the gangster series when a fan poll suggested he would make a great addition to the show.
"I actually auditioned for Peaky Blinders and I did not get the part," he began.
The 35-year-old later added that he would love to be a part of reality TV show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
"I actually would love to do that. I find the eating stuff really difficult, that would not be fun, but I would be alright in the small spaces and good at the athletic challenges."
He added: "But I also have such a short temper and I am so impatient, so I would find some of the people in there very irritating."
Speaking about his work over the years, Tom revealed: "Sometimes I do really like to watch my films. I'm very proud of my work and I think they are good films. I think my friends would love to have a live commentary of how I made them but they never seem to go for it, it's a real shame."
Tom Cruise has spent £290million in production to date
SEVENTEEN singer Wonwoo also had contact with fellow member HOSHI
Jennifer Aniston received love and sweet birthday wish from Reese Witherspoon
Kylie Jenner also shares daughter Stormi with Travis Scott
Gigi Hadid unveiled baby girl Khai's rare picture
Zendaya texted Tati Gabrielle: Tom Holland says, “You’re doing super”