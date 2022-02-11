Robert Pattinson speaks out over ‘overwhelming sadness’ of ‘The Batman’

Harry Potter actor Robert Pattinson recently highlighted just how sad The Batman film and character truly are.

The actor spoke out about his experiences and observation while speaking to GQ Magazine for their cover story.

He started off by admitting to the publication, "I've definitely found a little interesting thread. He doesn't have a playboy persona at all, so he's kind of a weirdo as Bruce and a weirdo as Batman, and I kept thinking there's a more nihilistic slant to it."



During the course of his interview Pattinson referenced just how misunderstood the character is and explained how in most movies Batman is a fully realized vigilante but this time around, he’s still in mourning.

Pattinson explained, "But in this, it's sort of implied that he's had a bit of a breakdown," and will also go on to explore Batman’s own impact on the crime rate, as well as on the idea that "crime has gotten worse since Bruce started being Batman."

For those unversed, this version of The Batman is also said to have taken its inspiration from the Batman: Year One comic written by Frank Miller and illustrated by artist David Mazzcchelli.