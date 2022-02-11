Wendy Williams locked out of ‘several million dollars’ as bank fears ‘exploitation

Wendy Williams has reportedly started a legal fight with Wells Fargo and is accusing the bank of allegedly withholding access to her finances.
In court documents obtained by People magazine, Williams accuses the bank of having “denied [her] any access, whether online or otherwise, to her financial accounts, assets, and statements" for over two weeks.
Allegedly, the decision to withhold access to her finances was done based on advice from Williams’ former financial advisor Lori Schiller who accused the singer of being of “unsound mind.”
While the documents stipulate that Wells Fargo has “several millions of dollars of Williams’ funds in their possession, Fargo issued a rebuttal against Williams’ allegations and told the court, “Wells Fargo has strong reason to believe that [Williams] is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation."
They did not go into any detail regarding the fact but revealed "reports of the financial advisor, who has recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams]'s own expressed apprehensions."
They even turned to "other independent third parties who know [Williams] well and share these concerns” before finalizing the matter.
As of now, Schiller has already been fired because of "her financial advisor due to Schiller's malfeasance in relation to [Williams]'s accounts and Schiller's improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship."
To make matters worse, she believes that the decision to "continue to rely on Schiller's advisement as support for its decision to deny [Williams] access to her financial assets and statements."
Before concluding Williams’ also addressed how this roadblock may cause her to " default of several bill payments, including her mortgages, her marital settlement payment, and employee payroll" and will even make her "continue to suffer imminent and irreparable harm."
Jennifer Aniston reportedly ‘finding it tough not to have someone special to share her life with’
Jennifer Aniston recently wrapped up filming ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Hawaii ahead of her 53rd birthday
Robert Pattinson got candid to recall how the role of Edward Cullen almost slipped through his fingers
Sources spill the beans on what mom life is like for Kylie Jenner the second time around
Dave Chappelle recently landed in hot waters for alleged remarks against affordable housing
Britney Spears recalled family's abusive practices amid conservatorship