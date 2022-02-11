Check out Prince William's 'naughty' run-in with UAE police

Royal fans dubbed Prince William "naughty" after his recent solo visit to the United Arab Emirates.
Amid the Duke of Cambridge’s busy schedule, he was pictured standing next to an astonishing police car as it impressed with its futuristic and sporty design.
In photos shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter handle, Prince William was snapped seemingly beaming behind his face mask.
His contagious excitement over the super car saw many admirers comment on the post.
"They should have let you have a ride," one fan joked while another added that the UAE police would have most like let the Duke take the car for a spin.
"I bet Prince William drove that car," whilst another replied, "That police car is something else!"
"Gosh, you rock with that police car! Naughty Prince!"
