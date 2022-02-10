Ranbir Kapoor heaps praises on Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming 'Hey Sinamika'

Ranbir Kapoor shared a video message to extend his support for an upcoming South India film Hey Sinamika while heaping praises on its lead actor Kajal Aggarwal.
In a recent clip, the Sanju actor congratulated the makers and cast of the romantic drama as he appeared impressed with Aggarwal’s stunning performance.
“I want to congratulate the team of Hey Sinamika. I am a big fan of Dulquer’s (Salmaan) work. Really admire him as an actor. Have worked with Aditi before, who has been a fine actor and a beautiful person,” said Kapoor.
“I enjoyed watching Kajal’s work and hope to work with her sometime’ soon. And my absolute favourite is Brinda mam,” he continued expressing.
“Had the good fortune of working with her on various songs and have so much respect and love for her.”
