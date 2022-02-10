Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in white mini lace dress at ‘Marry Me’ premiere with Ben Affleck

Style diva Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet of special screening event of her latest film, Marry Me and fans were awestruck with her glam and beauty as wore a white wedding dress.
The Selena star arrived in style, paying a special tribute to her new romantic comedy, Marry Me, alongside her beau Ben Affleck.
For the event, J. Lo, 52, opted for a white Tulip gown from Giambattista Valli’s Love Collection, which featured delicate lace and a structured mini skirt. She completed the gorgeous look with Jimmy Choo heels, a crystal clutch from Dolce & Gabbana, and rose diamond earrings from Dior.
While the Batman actor looked dapper in a black suit topped with a matching peacoat. The couple, popularly known as ‘Bennifer,’ were affectionate on the red carpet.
Take a look.
Marry Me is set to release on 11 February. Besides Lopez, the film also stars Maluma and Owen Wilson in pivotal roles.
