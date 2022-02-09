Alec Baldwin returns to work after Rust shooting, says 'it's strange'

Alec Baldwin has resumed work for the first time after the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Baldwin pondered on his return to work after being seen hopping into a taxi in the United Kingdom for his latest project.
"I said I would keep a little diary of when I was traveling and working," the actor, 63, said in the video.
"We had our first day today which is tricky. I don't work as much as I used to."
He continued, "It's strange to go back to work. I haven't worked since October 21 of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film and the death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins."
"I still find that hard to say," Baldwin said. "I went back to work today for the first time in three-and-a-half months. Movies are nearly always the same. Everyone's young compared to me. Especially in independent films where there are very good people."
While talking about his family, Baldwin revealed he missed his six children with his wife Hilaria Baldwin.
"I miss my kids, I miss my Carmen, she's so funny," he said. "All my kids are so unique. You can't get over how different they are, so different, my kids are so different."
For the unversed, in October, Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna, 42, as well as director Joel Souza during a camera test at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico, but Halyna could not survive her injuries.
