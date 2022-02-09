Anil Kapoor flaunts his ageless beauty while relishing time in Sri Lanka: See

The much adored and evergreen Bollywood star Anil Kapoor left his fans stunned with his ageless charm as he enjoys some memorable moments exploring the beauty of Sri Lanka.

Anil Kapoor was spotted enjoying a ‘gala’ time by the gorgeous beach donning a gray T-shirt with black tracks.

The legendary star looked young as ever posing by the calm sea waves and the clear blue sky.

Not only this, but the star also helped himself to a game of snooker.

Taking to Instagram, the Malang star uploaded captivating glimpses from his tour.

It is still unsure who Anil Kapoor was vacationing with.