Anil Kapoor flaunts his ageless beauty while relishing time in Sri Lanka: See

The much adored and evergreen Bollywood star Anil Kapoor left his fans stunned with his ageless charm as he enjoys some memorable moments exploring the beauty of Sri Lanka.
Anil Kapoor was spotted enjoying a ‘gala’ time by the gorgeous beach donning a gray T-shirt with black tracks.
The legendary star looked young as ever posing by the calm sea waves and the clear blue sky.
Not only this, but the star also helped himself to a game of snooker.
Taking to Instagram, the Malang star uploaded captivating glimpses from his tour.
It is still unsure who Anil Kapoor was vacationing with.
The Firm is said to go to an extensive length to ensure that the Queen is always safe and prepared
Alia Bhatt’s cat Edward joined her in the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi
Julia Fox says that she only shares similarities with Kim Kardashian in the fashion department
Julia Fox in a recent interview revealed that her romance with Kanye West is very much serious
Queen Elizabeth made sure to remember Prince Philip during Jubilee festivities by carrying his special cane
Skateboarder and influencer Josh Neuman was one of four killed when a plane crashed into a lake in Iceland