Prince Charles to reside in Buckingham Palace when taking throne

Prince Charles "will definitely" reside in Buckingham Palace after he will take the throne, according to a royal insider.

With plans that Charles wants to slim down the royal family, it was expected that the Buckingham Palace would be a working hub with no royals living there.

However, a royal insider spoke to the Daily Mail saying that the Palace holds significance and that there was “no question” over the prospect of him living there.

"Buckingham Palace is a visible symbol of the monarchy in the nation's capital," the insider said.

"HRH's view is that you need a monarch at monarchy HQ."

It is pertinent to mention that Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are currently residing in Clarence House.