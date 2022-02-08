Prince Charles to reside in Buckingham Palace when taking throne

Prince Charles "will definitely" reside in Buckingham Palace after he will take the throne, according to a royal insider.
With plans that Charles wants to slim down the royal family, it was expected that the Buckingham Palace would be a working hub with no royals living there.
However, a royal insider spoke to the Daily Mail saying that the Palace holds significance and that there was “no question” over the prospect of him living there.
"Buckingham Palace is a visible symbol of the monarchy in the nation's capital," the insider said.
"HRH's view is that you need a monarch at monarchy HQ."
It is pertinent to mention that Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are currently residing in Clarence House.
