 
close
Tuesday February 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Charles to reside in Buckingham Palace when taking throne

With plans that Charles wants to slim down the royal family, it was expected that the Buckingham Palace would be a working hub

By Web Desk
February 08, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Charles "will definitely" reside in Buckingham Palace after he will take the throne, according to a royal insider.

With plans that Charles wants to slim down the royal family, it was expected that the Buckingham Palace would be a working hub with no royals living there.

However, a royal insider spoke to the Daily Mail saying that the Palace holds significance and that there was “no question” over the prospect of him living there.

"Buckingham Palace is a visible symbol of the monarchy in the nation's capital," the insider said.

"HRH's view is that you need a monarch at monarchy HQ."

It is pertinent to mention that Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are currently residing in Clarence House.