Fans love Selena Gomez & Chris Martin’s romantic chemistry in song ‘Let Somebody Go’

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Selena Gomez’ much-awaited collaborative song Let Somebody Go’s music video is out now and fans are in love with the emotional ballad.

Released on Monday, the monochrome music video of the emotional track, directed by Dave Meyers, follows Martin and the Lose You to Love Me singer, as they go through the pain of letting a loved one go.

The heart-wrenching video features Martin and Selena separating amid two different worlds and cannot get back together as the world around them is collapsing.

Coldplay and the Wolves singer initially debuted the track in a live joint appearance on the The Late Late Show With James Corden in Oct, last year.

Watch the video here.







