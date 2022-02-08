Prince George expected to step up to provide 'emotional support' to Queen

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations is expected to showcase future generations on the front.
This will potentially see Prince George taking part of the proceedings with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Royal author Nigel Cawthrone told OK! magazine that the Queen's great grandchildren will be expected to step up with Prince George at the front.
“I think we’re going to see Her Majesty’s grandchildren really step up this year and her great grandchildren, especially George, will be up front and heavily involved in the celebrations,”
“The Queen will be experiencing a whole gamut of emotions,” Cawthorne added, “everything from grieving for her husband and remembering her father, to feeling pride towards all that she and her family have achieved.
“She took the throne of a bomb-scarred nation and steered it into a period of political stability. That is an incredible legacy. She knows William, Kate and their children will find a way forward for the royal family.”
The Queen continues to spark health concerns even after her recent statement on returning to work
Neil Young said: "I say Daniel Ek is your big problem - not Joe Rogan. Get out of that place before it eats up your...
Chris Hemsworth is filming the sequel to Netflix's 2020 release, 'Extraction'
Alia Bhatt flaunts style in stunning white saree as she promotes her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Ben Affleck's darling puts her incredible curves on display in latest styling session
"The Matrix Resurrections" is the fourth installment of the original reality-or-simulation Keanu Reeves vehicle.