‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions: Alia Bhatt looks regal in dreamy white silk saree

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi and she is serving major style goals from the glamorous promotional events of the film.

On Tuesday morning, the Raazi actress dropped her latest pictures on the gram and she has truly stole the show in a gorgeous white silk saree and red roses.

Channelling the retro vibes in the gorgeous outfit by Ami Patel, the Kalank actress looked ethereal in a plain saree, paired with a strappy white blouse. However, it was her simply-styled hairdo that grabbed fans’ attention immediately.

Alia, 28, opted for a side hair partition look, adored with red roses - oozing a vintage look. Her minimal makeup added the perfect glow to her look.

She captioned the series of pictures in Gangubai style and wrote, "AA RAHI HAIN GANGU...Sirf cinema main - 25th February Se."

Take a look.

The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has been delayed multiple times amid the pandemic and lockdowns. The film, schedule to hit the theatres on Feb. 25, also stars Jim Sarbh, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.