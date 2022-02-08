Pete Davidson jokes he is 'very hittable' after Kanye West diss song

Pete Davidson is turning Kaye West's threats into his benefit.
The SNL star recently appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Hellmann’s mayonnaise where he joined NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo to talk about tackling food waste.
In the ad, Mayo arrives at Davidson’s house to meet his mother Amy Davidson.
“Whoa, whoa, whoa! Mom’s already tackling food waste, Mayo,” says Davidson before Mayo speaks to the mother.
"Oh, he’s a big guy!" Davidson adds as Mayo turns to talk to him.
"Sorry man, had to," responds Mayo to which Davidson replies: "I get it. I’m very hittable."
The commercial comes after Kanye West in his song Eazy threatened to beat Pete.
Take a look:
