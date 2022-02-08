Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ‘cracks started to show’ early on’: report

Royal experts have finally broken their silence and revealed that Sarah Ferguson started feeling ‘trapped’ early on during her time in the Royal Family.
This revelation has been brought to light by royal commentator Julie Montagu, the Viscountess Hinchingbrooke.
In her interview with Channel 5’s series Secrets of the Royal Palaces, she revealed that Fergie felt “completely tapped” during the earlier years of her life within the Royal Family.
She was quoted saying, “Fergie was at home with two children. Andrew was travelling quite a bit.”
“I think she felt very trapped inside the palace walls if you like. That’s when the cracks really started to show.”
Before concluding she added, “The marriage of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was welcomed as a good match right from the beginning. Lots of public interest and affection is on their side. They want this to be a successful marriage.”
