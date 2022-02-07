Queen thought Camilla 'undermined the monarchy' as she avoided her

File Footage





The Queen's recent announcement to see Camilla as Queen was not something that the monarch would have said a few years ago.

In fact, the Queen had no desire to see her as she had once skipped Prince Charles’ 50th birthday.

According to expert Peter Hunt, the Queen viewed Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla as something which was "undermining the Monarchy".

Speaking to LBC, he said: “Not only has the public had to move, the Queen has had to move.

"Charles had his 50th birthday, then Camilla Parker-Bowles was at his birthday party and the Queen didn’t rock up because she didn’t want to be seen.

"There was a serious concern about how she with Charles was undermining the institution of Monarchy."

However, since the Queen's most recent announcement Peter said her relationship with Camilla has come a long way.

“The decision has now been made that she will strengthen the institution of the Monarchy which is why when he is crowned, a crown will go onto her head."

He continued: "This has been coming a long time remember. There was operation Ritz, they were flashed outside the Ritz in 1999, Project CPB which is Camilla Parker-Bowles and I texted someone involved in all of it, and I said, 'you know, I said you work is done' and the reply came back ‘I do hope so’.”