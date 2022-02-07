What Prince William did that left Kate Middleton fuming

File Footage





Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly hit a low point in their relationship back in 2007.

Back when they were dating, the Duchess of Cambridge was said to have been left furious after she saw the Prince photographed dancing on a podium, grabbing the attention of other women.

The snaps surfaced days after newspapers claimed that the Duke of Cambridge was spotted sharing an embrace with a mystery woman on a boys’ night out in London.

The news did not sit well with Kate, according to her friend as she lashed out at him for his behaviour.

The friend said: "Kate told William that he was making her look bad.

"She has coped for years with girls flinging themselves at her boyfriend and, for a while, she found it humorous and even flattering.

"But after his recent behaviour she gave him an ultimatum and told him that every time he behaved like that in public he was cheapening her image as well as his own.

"She told him she wasn't prepared to be treated like a doormat and that his carefree behaviour was affecting her image.

"She gave him quite a pasting. In the past, she had always let go of things like that, but this really bothered her."

A family friend of Kate's added: "Kate rose above all the rumours and just laughed them off, but something recently snapped in her.

"She was irritated when she read about his flirting in Bournemouth and she wasn't best pleased to hear about the blonde he ended up with on the dance floor at Boujis."