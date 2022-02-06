Angelina Jolie releases moving message by Afghani girl: ‘Don’t forget us’

Fame actor Angelina Jolie offers her platform to a young Afghani girl fearful if she’ll ever get to leave the house again.



The letter penned the horrors young women have been facing in Afghanistan and started off with a caption by the actor herself and it read, "A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, but she hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban seized power. Now, with women being arrested simply for taking part in peaceful protests."



The caption also lends a voice to the young girl and includes a typed version of her handwritten letter that says, “I might never be able to go outside again or even be able to speak as I am a girl.”

“I feel like women don’t have any right to speak or put their word forward. The rights of the woman are taken away from them and they are not allowed to do anything in the country. Few weeks back when the Taliban arrested 2 of the women who raised their voices in order to ask for the rights of woman and freedom, I just thought, that this is the end and I might never be able to go outside again or even be able to speak as I am a Girl.”

the post concluded with a plea by the actor herself and it read, "Please track what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are being taken from their homes at night at gunpoint and disappeared, and new restrictions are being imposed on the freedom of women and girls day by day. Please help ensure they’re not forgotten."



