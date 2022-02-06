Hard to imagine Camilla sitting on throne with Prince Charles: Princess Diana's pal

The public has been divided after Queen’s recent announcement regarding Camilla becoming Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne.
A friend of the late Princess Diana has admitted that she would find it difficult to “contemplate” the Duchess of Cornwall taking the throne besides the Prince of Wales.
Speaking to the Mail, the friend of Diana said: “I still find it hard to contemplate Camilla Parker Bowles sitting on a throne beside King Charles.
“I’ve always believed that if Diana and Charles had had more years to get over their problems, it could have worked.”
This is because Prince Charles was involved with Camilla even when he was married to Princess Diana.
Since Prince Charles and Camilla tied the knot, she was known as the Princess of Wales however, she did not use the title out of respect after the tragic death of Diana.
