Shocking evidence of innocence for Britain's King in death of Princes in the Tower revealed

A series of evidence has brought out the possibility of King Richard III’s innocence regarding the rumoured murder of the Princes in the Tower.



For those unversed with the story, the princes were forced into seclusion after their legitimacy was called into question and as a result, they were forced into a tower.

But in a docuseries posted by royal historian Kate Williams, Secrets of the Royal Palace reveals some shocking insights into the case and unearthed a major breakthrough.

According to their extraordinary findings, there is a growing belief that King Richard III did perhaps not have a hand in his nephews deaths as previously speculated.

Some historians are even going as far as to suspect that the scandal surrounding their deaths might have in fact just been crafted to force him out of his kingship years after ascending to the throne.

The group researching their deaths is being led by Philippa Langley and they discovered King Richard’s III’s remains underneath a Leicester car park in 2012.

They spoke to Daily Telegraph about their findings and admitted, “The idea of a missing prince lying low in Devon might appear fanciful at first. With all the secret symbols and clues, it sounds somewhat like the Da Vinci Code.”

“But the discoveries inside this church in the middle of nowhere are extraordinary.”

“The evidence suggests that Edward was sent to live out his days on his half-brother’s land as long as he kept quiet, as part of a deal reached between his mother and Richard III, and later with Henry Tudor.

“Once you take all the clues together, it does appear that the story of the princes in the Tower may need to be rewritten.”