Machine Gun Kelly gets cozy with fiancée Megan Fox at NHL All-Star Game 2022

Machine Gun Kelly went all out to show his love for Megan Fox during the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas when the rapper-turned-rocker was caught getting intimate with his future wife.



Recently, the Lonely singer served as the game’s halftime show performer while the Transformers actor joined her beau to cheer him up.



Amid all, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, affectionately draped his arm around his fiancée to watch the rest of the hockey match.

In the photo, the Bloody Valentine singer wore a silver, sparkly number, while Fox sported a white tank top, khaki-colored pants, and combat boots.

For unversed, the performance comes less than a month after the couple got engaged after dating for almost a year.