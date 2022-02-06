Candace Owens voices support for Kanye West in war over North’s TikTok privilages

Candace Owens issues a statement in defence of Kanye West, amid his ongoing war with Kim Kardashian about North West’s TikTok debut.

Owens defended Kanye’s allegations against Kim in a scathing Twitter call-out that contained a caption that read, “Kim is wrong on this one.”

This post has come as part of a response to Kanye’s allegation and berated the beauty mogul for letting her daughter North on TikTok.

Owens believes, “The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented.”

Thus, “It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as ‘obsession’ and ‘control’. There are other creative outlets for kids.”

Check it out below:



