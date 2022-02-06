Prince Harry sparks new debate with his 'mental fitness' comments

Prince Harry's latest comments have sparked furry as royal fans are slamming the Duke of Sussex for his recent chat with Alexi Robichaux and tennis player Serena Williams.

The Queen's grandson opened up about his mental health during a chat with BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux and tennis player Serena Williams this week as part of the Inner Work Day event.

The Duke of Sussex said: “I, similar to you Alexi, experienced burnout and throughout that burnout literally getting to the very end of everything I had.”

During chat, Harry added that he wants to see bosses give employees time to build their "mental fitness". He continued: "Some days are great, some days are really hard."

The Duke of Sussex, according a media outlet, was urged by an author to "get a job" in a throwback column years before the recent backlash to his "burnout" comments.

Years before Harry’s comments he was advised to “get a job” by Joan Smith in a 2015 article for The Guardian.

Meghan's hubby received flak from some Twitter users, who claimed Harry is in a privileged position.

Prince Harry was also asked about “burnout” and job resignations amid the pandemic last year as he spoke to a US business magazine.

Royal commentator Dominique Samuels wrote: “Does Prince Harry realise how deluded and privileged he sounds?”

JulieSparkles88 said: “He wants to try working 60 or more hours in a factory. And paying the new fuel bill.”

Another Twitter user, MikeAtwood12, said: “The Prince of woke is on one again is he.”

Prince Harry has been in news since Meghan Markle put her tongue on hold after Lilibet's birth as he is seemingly taking things regarding UK visit and other ongoing matters the Duke take center position regarding.