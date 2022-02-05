Abhishek Bachchan starts filming for R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’ on his 46th birthday

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan turned a year older as he is celebrating his 46th birthday today (on February 5).

While fans and fellow actors wished the Bob Biswas star with heartiest wishes on his big day, he also turned to his social media handles and surprised fans with an announcement of his upcoming project titled, Ghoomer.

On Saturday, the Guru actor revealed that he has begun filming for his upcoming movie, helmed and produced by filmmaker R Balki of Pad Man famous director.

“Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. ???? Now spinning!” he captioned the post with a photo of a clapboard.

Ghoomer marks the second collaboration between Abhishek and Balki after the commercially and critically-acclaimed 2009 film Paa, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan.

Meanwhile, the Bunty Aur Babli actor will also be next seen in Dasvi alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also be back with the third season of Prime Video series Breathe.