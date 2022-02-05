Deepika Padukone lauds 'Gehraiyaan' for teaching her to be empathetic

Deepika Padukone dished on her experience of doing Gehraiyaan; a movie that mainly revolves around complex human emotions.

During her conversation with Mid Day, the Padmaavat star said that working in the movie has taught her not judge people. “Because there is always a reason why they do what they do, said the diva.

"The minute you understand the emotion or the thought process behind the action, there is automatically empathy,” she expressed.

The 36-year-old actor also gave an insight into her ways of channelling the character of Alisha in the film.

“There will be times when you may not relate to your character’s ideology or actions. But it’s an actor’s job to do the role with conviction, and make the character believable,” she told the outlet.

Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi shot multiple intimate scenes for the movie under an intimacy director’s guidance – concept which is still developing in Bollywood.

Taking about the same, the 83 actor shared, “The way I view it is: I am doing action in Pathan, so I have an action director. I have a choreographer who teaches me what to do in the songs in Padmaavat (2018). This is the same thing.”

“Intimacy is often misunderstood as physical intimacy between a boy and a girl, but it’s more than that. There were times when Siddhant and Dhairya had to do intimacy exercises together,” she continued explaining.

“Shakun (Batra) would often be a part of these sessions. The workshops helped a relationship among us. It had a lot to do with trust, which is important in a film like this”.