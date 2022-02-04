Akshay Kumar is ‘grateful’ for his job, drops pic in cop uniform from ‘Ratsasan’ remake

Being one of the most-celebrated actors of Indian cinema, Akshay Kumar recently expressed his gratitude for the success and achievements throughout his career on social media.

The Khiladi star, who was last seen in Atrangi Re, opposite Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, is currently in Mussoorie to shoot for one of his upcoming projects, the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Ratsasan.

On Thursday, the Sooryanvanshi actor turned to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself talking a stroll on the road covered in snow.

In the shared clip, the Rowdy Rathore actor is seen clad in a police officer's uniform. The song, Dil Na Jaaneya, from his film Good Newwz, has been added in the background of the video.

The upcoming film also stars Rakul Preet in an important role.

Sharing his experience, Akshay captioned the post, “Grateful to have a job which helps me live such beautiful experiences. Mussoorie, you're a dream to shoot in.”

The Hera Pheri star has recently wrapped up his upcoming film, Ram Setu. He will be seen with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the movie.