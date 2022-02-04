Check out Alizeh Shah's brand new hair look

Actress Alizeh Shah who has been subjected to intense backlash for her activities debuts her new hair.
The star got a brand-new haircut and highlighted them in a beautiful shade of purple.
Donning a white low-neck top with denim jeans the star was a sight to behold.
Taking to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress shared some clicks flaunting her new hairdo.
Her fans showered praise on her while the netizens continued to bash her again.
Alizeh loves to experiment with her hair.
