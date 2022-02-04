 
close
Friday February 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Check out Alizeh Shah's brand new hair look

Alizeh Shah debuts new hair look

By Web Desk
February 04, 2022
Check out Alizeh Shahs brand new hair look
Check out Alizeh Shah's brand new hair look

Actress Alizeh Shah who has been subjected to intense backlash for her activities debuts her new hair.

The star got a brand-new haircut and highlighted them in a beautiful shade of purple.

Donning a white low-neck top with denim jeans the star was a sight to behold.

Taking to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress shared some clicks flaunting her new hairdo.


Her fans showered praise on her while the netizens continued to bash her again.

Alizeh loves to experiment with her hair.