Fans call out 'BAFTA' awards over Andrew Garfield snub

Andrew Garfield recently garnered massive response for his stunning performance in Tick, Tick... Boom! However, he couldn’t impress 2022 BAFTA awards jury as he was no where to be seen in the nominations.



Coming across the hotly-unveiled nominations, fans are not impressed with the prestigious awards leaving out the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor.



Netizens expressed that judges made a bad decision by including Leonardo DiCaprio in the nominations for his acting in Don't Look Up and not Garfield.

"The fact that you didn't nominate Andrew Garfield for his heartfelt, nuanced, moving performance and you nominated DiCaprio for... screaming into a screen? What on earth are these nominations, honestly," tweeted a fan.

"Di Caprio getting a Bafta nomination with a mediocre performance in a mediocre movie while Andrew Garfield was snubbed after he gave an incredible performance in a very good movie is my 13th reason," wrote another user.

Garfield played Jonathan Larson in the musical, based on the late American playwright’s autobiography. The 38-year-old actor had vocal and dance training to perfectly helm his character.