Salman Khan told his doctors to check upon Sunil Grover post bypass surgery: reports

Salman Khan is seemingly paying good attention to his pal Sunil Grover, who recently underwent bypass surgery, as he asked his doctors to check upon the comedian.

According to India Today, an insider spilled to the outlet that the Dabangg star continued to enquire about Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma star's health during his stay at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, India.

“(Khan) asked his team of doctors, who also work with Being Human, to make sure everything was fine. Salman's team also kept a check on Sunil's heart surgery,” the source told the publication.

“Now that Sunil has been discharged, Salman has instructed the team of doctors to monitor his health and make sure that Sunil is fine,” it added.

The famed comedian and actor was rushed to hospital on January 8 when he felt chest pain.

Upon his arrival at the hospital, it was revealed that he had a heart attack with 100 percent blockage in two arteries while the third artery was also mostly affected. He was also tested positive for Covid-19.

To go by Times of India’s reports, the Bharat actor underwent four bypass surgeries, following his was discharge from the hospital on February 3, 2022.