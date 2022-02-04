Queen Elizabeth ‘making big plans for Prince William’s 40th: source

Insiders reveal Queen Elizabeth is elatedly planning ‘big things’ for Prince William’s upcoming 40th birthday.
This news has been brought to light by royal expert and commentator Christopher Andersen.
He admitted to Us Weekly, "The Queen has a big thing planned for William and he is going to throw something as well.”
With covid-19 having put a damper on Kate’s festivities, the Queen seems even more adamant to make sure "There will be big parties again if Covid allows anything like that to happen."
This news comes in the midst of rumours of moving to Berkshire, away from their Kensington abode.
Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar confirmed and defended his relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez
Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s unofficial biography Finding Freedom details what Meghan Markle did
Whoopi Goldberg contemplating taking her leave from ‘The View’ after her suspension
Channing Tatum reveals the real reason he feels traumatized by any movies associated with the Marvel logo
Kardashian's fans recall Kourtney and Scott Disick's loved-filled moments
Prince William has reportedly decided not to contact his brother Prince Harry and leave their strained relationship as...