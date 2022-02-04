 
Thursday February 03, 2022
Queen Elizabeth ‘making big plans for Prince William’s 40th: source

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly gearing up for Prince William and intends to make it ‘as big as possible’

By Web Desk
February 04, 2022

Insiders reveal Queen Elizabeth is elatedly planning ‘big things’ for Prince William’s upcoming 40th birthday.

This news has been brought to light by royal expert and commentator Christopher Andersen.

He admitted to Us Weekly, "The Queen has a big thing planned for William and he is going to throw something as well.”

With covid-19 having put a damper on Kate’s festivities, the Queen seems even more adamant to make sure "There will be big parties again if Covid allows anything like that to happen."

This news comes in the midst of rumours of moving to Berkshire, away from their Kensington abode. 