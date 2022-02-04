Queen Elizabeth ‘making big plans for Prince William’s 40th: source

Insiders reveal Queen Elizabeth is elatedly planning ‘big things’ for Prince William’s upcoming 40th birthday.



This news has been brought to light by royal expert and commentator Christopher Andersen.

He admitted to Us Weekly, "The Queen has a big thing planned for William and he is going to throw something as well.”



With covid-19 having put a damper on Kate’s festivities, the Queen seems even more adamant to make sure "There will be big parties again if Covid allows anything like that to happen."

This news comes in the midst of rumours of moving to Berkshire, away from their Kensington abode.