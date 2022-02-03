Pamela Anderson unhappy with Hulu’s take on sex tape scandal in ‘Pam & Tommy’

A close source says Hulu’s latest series 'Pam & Tommy' is 'reopening a wound' for Pamela Anderson

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is reportedly not too pleased with Hulu’s latest series Pam & Tommy, based on her marriage to Tommy Lee and the couple’s leaked sex tape scandal of the ‘90s.

Following the Wednesday premiere of the show’s first three episodes, a source reportedly close to Pamela and Tommy in the ‘90s told PEOPLE, “There's a sense that the show is re-exploiting Pamela.”

“After the tape was made public, it was a very traumatizing situation and it's unfair that she is being re-subjected to this trauma, like re-opening a wound,” they went on to add.

The insider further stated, “Pamela deserves a level of respect. She's a human being and a mom. There's a sense of hypocrisy about it. It's her life and she should have the decision [as to] whether it's turned into a commodity for public consumption.”

They added that at the time when Pamela and Tommy’s sex tape was leaked in the late ‘90s, Pamela wasn’t looking for attention.

“If you go back to her Playboy cover… that was her conscious choice, but somebody taking her personal home movie, that was not her choice. When someone steals your home movie, that is criminal and that's a violation. That was her privacy,” the source stressed.

Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the titular roles, focuses on the couple’s wedding and the subsequent robbing of a safe in their house that contained an explicit tape of them which was then leaked to the public.