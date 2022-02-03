Duchess Camilla, Prince Charles cross one million followers on Twitter

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's official Twitter account has reached one million followers.

Prince Charles and his wife, who follow only 339 accounts on Twitter, use the platform to share pictures, videos and other details of their royal activities.

The couple also has an Instagram account with the name of "The Clarence House" which is followed by more than 1.5 million people.

Prince Charles, who is first in line to the British throne, will become the king after his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

He has two sons: Prince William and Prince Harry. Harry has moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle and children after stepping down from his royal duties.