Whoopi Goldberg issues second apology over Holocaust comment after international uproar

Whoopi Goldberg has used her national platform on The View to issue a second apology that highlights her lack of understanding regarding the Nazi agenda that sought to annihilate all the Jews in existence for being an “inferior species.”

The host’s apology aired on The Late Show and was recorded after her initial Twitter apology, but released afterwards.

It provided fans with a better understanding of Goldberg’s intentions and voiced her honest feelings about the Holocaust as well as race.

In it, she was quoted saying, “It upset a lot of people, which was never ever, ever my intention. I feel, being Black when we talk about race, it’s a very different thing to me. So I said I thought the Holocaust wasn’t about race.”

“And people got very angry and still are angry. I’m getting a lot of mail from folks and a lot of real anger. But I thought it was a salient discussion because as a Black person, I think of race as being something that I can see.”

“So I see you and know what race you are. I thought it [the Holocaust] was more about man’s inhumanity to man. … People said, ‘No, no, we are a race.’ I felt differently. I respect everything everyone is saying to me.”

She also went on to say, “I don’t want to fake apologize. I am very upset that people misunderstood what I was saying. And because of it, they are saying I am anti-Semitic and denying the Holocaust and all these other things that would never occur to me to do. I thought we were having a discussion about race, which everyone is having.”



She also went on to tell the host how America’s views about racism were centred around skin colour and thus, “That’s what it means to me.” So “when you talk about being a racist, you can’t call this racism. This was evil. This wasn’t based on skin. You couldn’t tell who was Jewish. You had to delve deeply and figure it out.”

The host, Colbert also confronted Goldberg on much of her understanding about the plight of the Jewish community and pointed out how Nazi’s made Jews wear stars on their person so as to identify them in a crowd and Goldberg doubled down to say, “My point is: they had to do the work.”

“When the Klan is coming down the street and I’m standing with a Jewish friend — I’m going to run. But if my friend decides not to run, they’ll get passed by most times, because you can’t tell most times. … That’s what I was trying to explain.”

“I understand not everybody sees it that way, and I did a lot of harm to myself and people decided I was all these other things that I’m not. I get it, folks are angry, I accept that, and I did it to myself, and I’ll work hard to not think that way again.”

Colbert also questioned whether Goldberg knew that the Nazi’s considered their actions in response to a racial issue and she admitted, “This is what’s interesting to me: The Nazis lie.”

“They had issues with ethnicity. Most of the Nazis were white people and most of the people they were attacking were white people. So to me, I’m thinking, ‘How can you say it’s about race when you’re fighting each other?’ … Don’t write me anymore, I know how you feel. I’ll take your word for it and never bring it up again.”