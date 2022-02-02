Firm makes changes on Prince Andrew's profile on official website

The Firm has decided to match Prince Andrew’s non-working member status on its official website weeks after the announcement.

Even after the Duke of York was stripped of his royal and military patronages, the Firm’s official website, royal.uk, was still given a profile page on the website detailing his work which he carried out to support the Queen.

However, the website now reflects Andrew’s status as it presents a comparatively slimmer page and without details of his affiliations and patronages.

Furthermore, the 'About' and 'Supporting the Queen' section visibly state that the Duke of York has returned his military and royal patronages.

It also boldly stated that Andrew "will continue to not carry out public duties."

It is pertinent to mention that Andrew, who is currently asked to appear for a trial for allegedly sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre, has been banished from upholding his titles by his dear mother and Queen in a stern statement.

"With the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," said the Palace on behalf of the Queen.

This means that the monarch's favourite son will no longer used his HRH title in an official capacity.