Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s death formally ruled a suicide

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s untimely death on January 30 has officially been ruled as a suicide following an autopsy on Monday, reported People.

The news was corroborated to the outlet by the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

The 30-year-old model, attorney, and an Extra correspondent, died after falling from her New York apartment.

According to reports, she lived in the ninth floor of the apartment, however, she was last seen on the 29th floor terrace.

Hours before her death, Kryst shared her dazzling photo on Instagram with a cryptic note that said, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

Following Kryst’s tragic death, the Miss Universe organization remembered her for her "kind" spirit.

"She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time,” it said in a statement.