Kate Middleton gifted Prince Harry’s key patronage

Queen Elizabeth has gifted Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton one of the key patronages of Prince Harry.



The Duchess has finally replaced Harry as Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union.

This was confirmed by the future queen on the official Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton said, “I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.”

She further said, “I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C.”

Kate Middleton became the first royal to take one of the key roles of Prince Harry.

Harry had been patron of RFU since 2016. He took over the role from Queen.