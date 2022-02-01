Sabeeka Imam alerts cybercrime agencies after acid attack threats

British- Pakistani actress Sabeeka Imam has been getting acid attack threats after which she promptly contacted cyber crime to look into the matter.
She shared screenshots of receiving death menaces from a vile user.
The Sherdil starlet tagged FIA, cybercrime and the British Council Pakistan.
She captioned the post saying, "Strict Action Is Needed."
Hateful comments had made her fearful.
They wish to erase her from the society just like Qandeel Baloch.
