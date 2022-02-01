BTS' V, Park Hyung-sik react to Park Seo-joon's golf post

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung and Park Hyung-sik have reacted to Park Seo-joon's recent post and sent the internet into meltdown.

Taking to Instagram, Seo-joon shared a picture of himself on Monday as he played the golf shot with his back towards the camera.





He didn't caption the post but shared it with a golfer emoji. Reacting to the post, the Singularity singer wrote, "Kkkkk so annoying."

Meanwhile, actor Park Hyung-sik also reacted to their Wooga Squad friend. He wrote, "Boss. Nice shot!!"

In the photo, Seo-joon donned a full-sleeved white T-shirt with dark slacks, a bowl hat, and red sneakers. The golf course was set against a hill and surrounded by trees.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Choi Woo-shik also shared a picture of himself playing golf. Surprisingly, the venue of his golf course was the same as that of Seo-joon. Choi Woo's shot in the picture was also similar to that of Seo-joon.

In the picture, he was dressed in a navy blue and yellow full-sleeved T-shirt with beige slacks, and sneakers.





Earlier, BTS V also shared a post on Instagram as he enjoyed snowfall at dusk. Sharing the photo, V captioned it, "Snow snow snow."