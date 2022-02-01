Rihanna's pregnancy news breaks internet

Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky broke the internet as they shared amazing post to confirm much-awaited news about their pregnancy.



The 33-year-old singing sensation unveiled her baby bump via an open coat accessorised with a chain as the pair walked around New York together.

The award-winning singer was seen outside with her coat undone, displaying what appeared to be a baby bump as she and the rapper walked hand-in-hand in his hometown of Harlem.



Social media reacted to Rihanna's photo, which shows her baby bump.

Fans reacted in their own way to express the bliss, with one tweeted: "Rihanna looks so gorgeous and radiant pregnant.. like LOOK AT HER"

Another wrote: OMFG RIHANNA IS WITH CHILD IM GOING TO BE AN AUNT THANK U GOD...Congrats sis I’m soooo happy!!!!!

Rihanna's another fan penned: "Rihanna will definitely be a great mother. She’s always been obsessed with children. I’m so happy she’s finally having her own."

The Barbados-born singer has reportedly been dating the global rapper since January 2020 but the pair have been linked to each other since as early as 2016.

Photographer Diggzy – who took Rihanna and A$AP Rocky snaps that have got the whole internet talking – wrote on his Instagram page: “SHE IS!”