Andrew Garfield reminisces over darker days as a young actor: ‘It would eat at me’

Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield recently wore his heart on his sleeve and weighed in on the struggles he faced in Hollywood with his celebrity status.

The actor shed light on his struggles with his celebrity status during an interview with Variety for the Actors on Actors segment.

He started the topic off by reflecting on one of the first conversations he had with himself and admitted, “At one point you just have to shut it all off and think, ‘If I’m not going to read the bad, I’m just not going to read the good either’. And you, you’re not on social media in any way?”

“I remember starting to get a little bit of attention when I was a bit older than you. I wasn’t quite ready to fully regulate myself. I needed to learn boundaries.”

Before concluding he even went on to add, “At the same time, I wanted just to fall into the moment and enjoy it, take it while it’s here.”