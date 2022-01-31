Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor blessed with a son

Indian film star Kunal Kapoor on January 31 welcomed his first child with wife Naina Bachchan

Indian film star Kunal Kapoor on January 31 welcomed his first child with wife Naina Bachchan, reported India Today.

Kunal, who tied the knot with Amitabh Bachchan’s niece Naina in 2010, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the couple’s bundle of joy on January 31.

“To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings,” read Kunal’s announcement post.

The couple was congratulated on the happy news by a slew of their industry peers including Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, and Dino Morea among others.

Kunal and Naina were wed in a secret ceremony among close friends and family on the island of Seychelles on February 9, 2010 after getting engaged in 2009.