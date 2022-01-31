Kareena Kapoor showers love on birthday girl Amrita Arora, calls her a ‘keeper’

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken to her Instagram handle to wish her bestie Amrita Arora on her special day as she turned a year older today, on Jan. 31.

Celebrating her BFF’s big day, the Jab We Met starlet penned a sweetest birthday greeting for her special friend, leaving fans in awe.

Sharing an adorable yet goofy picture of her best friend, the Ki & Ka actress penned down a special note for the birthday girl and their ever-strong friendship. The post was captioned as, ''3.30pm…Beboo-KP? as in Kya plan hai? Amu - Gonna nap bro. Beboo - Me too...One eye is already shut. Amu - Will wake up and have chai and toast. Beboo - Me too. A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper.”

She continued showering love on her best friend and said, “Happy birthday to my darling BFF…Here's to working out together, wine, cheese, palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays (heart icon). Life is so much more fun with you in it.”

Reacting to Bebo’s post, birthday girl Amrita wrote, “Hahahahahaha bebooo” with laughing icons. In a separate comment, she said, “love you” with a red heart emoticon.

On her Instagram Stories, the Good Newwz actress also shared a photo of herself with her girl gang – Amrita, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhat – from Amrita's birthday party. “Happy birthday to my BFF. No one's like you. This is us,” she captioned the picture.

She also posted a picture of Amrita cutting her birthday cake with friends by her side. In the caption, Kareena wrote, “My Amu” with two red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena’s upcoming projects are Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan.