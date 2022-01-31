Lily Collins shares heart-touching wish for dad Phil Collins: 'I will always need you'

Lily Collins is celebrating her dad Phil Collins’ 71st birthday as she just unveiled a swoon-worthy picture, paired with a heart touching wish.

Taking to Instagram on January 30, the Emily in Paris star penned down an adorable note to gush over her dad on his special day.

The Mirror, Mirror actor dropped a cute photo of her childhood in which Collins can be seen sitting on her father’s shoulders.

She captioned the postcard-worthy snap, “Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most.”

“We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me. You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you,” she added.

Expressing gratitude towards the Another Day in Paradise song-maker for gifting Collins priceless moments all her life, she wrote, “ I’m forever grateful for the moments and memories we share."

"Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself. Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today,” she added.