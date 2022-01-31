Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst commits suicide after a cryptic post

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst has died at the age of 30 after falling from her New York apartment hours after she posted a cryptic note on Instagram.
According to police, the model has committed suicide.
Police said Kryst jumped from her high-rise home in New York City on Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to reports, she lived in the ninth floor of the apartment, however, she was last seen on the 29th floor terrace.
Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA in 2019.
Hours before her death, Kryst wrote, “May this day bring you rest and peace” followed by a heart emoji.
Fans and friends were shocked to hear about her death.
One fan commented, “Still in complete shock… Cheslie you were a beautiful soul and what you did in your life inspired so many people including me. You will be remembered.”
