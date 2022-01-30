Anushka Sharma looks ravishing in her sun-kissed photos

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma looked gorgeous in her latest sun-kissed photos and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor took to Instagram and shared her stunning pictures that left her fans speechless.





Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, “This day was… (heart emoji) #Throwback.”

In the photos, Anushka flashes her million-dollar smile to the camera. In the first picture we can see Anushka donning a baby pink coloured shirt that she has paired with blue denim.

In the next picture, the PK actor is resting on the green grass with her tummy to the ground and both legs up in the air.

The third one is taken from the middle of the grass, and the last but not least is of her sitting on the grass under a clear sky, beaming ear to ear and glowing beneath the sun.

The endearing post has garnered massive likes from her followers within no time.

The fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud her beauty.